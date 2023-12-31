Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

