Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $239.57 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

