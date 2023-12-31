Short Interest in JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Drops By 50.0%

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
JCDecaux Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.
About JCDecaux
