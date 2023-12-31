Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Grows By 147.3%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,326,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELDN shares. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

