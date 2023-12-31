Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Grows By 147.3%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELDN shares. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
About Eledon Pharmaceuticals
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
