Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Drops By 50.0%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS DDHRF opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. Dream Impact Trust has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $7.06.
Dream Impact Trust Company Profile
