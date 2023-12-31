Short Interest in Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Expands By 150.0%

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diploma in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Diploma Stock Performance

Diploma Company Profile

OTCMKTS:DPLMF opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25. Diploma has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.25.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

