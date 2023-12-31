Short Interest in Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Expands By 150.0%

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diploma in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Diploma Company Profile
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
