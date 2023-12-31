Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Increases By 150.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY opened at $101.39 on Friday. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

