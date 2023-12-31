Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.94. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.