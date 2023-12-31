SALT Reaches Market Cap of $3.60 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $27,038.78 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation.

