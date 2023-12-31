Safe Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.98 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00004398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $38.98 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00140277 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00025487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.87108581 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

