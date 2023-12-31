Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $477.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $379.60 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

