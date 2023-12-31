Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.16 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $281.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.22.
Chevron Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.
Chevron Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
