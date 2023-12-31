Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

