QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $226,458.10 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.09569782 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $211,832.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

