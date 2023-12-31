Powers Advisory Group LLC Purchases 43 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $260.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.26. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.70 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

