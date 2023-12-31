Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 177 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $299.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $331.82.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

