Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $324,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.29.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
