Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $324,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.29.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.