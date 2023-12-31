Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 147,781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,821 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 88,270 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 28,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.