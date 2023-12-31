Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 210,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 39,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

