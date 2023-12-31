PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $865,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEP opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

