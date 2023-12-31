Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,710,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,992,000 after purchasing an additional 117,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

