Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 84.4% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 707,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,794,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $973,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $477.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $379.60 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.11 and a 200-day moving average of $447.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

