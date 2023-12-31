NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $108.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

