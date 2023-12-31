Navcoin Trading Down 19.1% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $31,230.71 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00140277 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00025487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004398 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

