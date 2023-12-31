My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 2,899 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

