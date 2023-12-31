My Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,863,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

