Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Medtronic by 60.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.