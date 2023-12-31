MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $260.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.26. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.70 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The company has a market capitalization of $477.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

