Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,159 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,185 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

CTSH stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

