Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 20,923 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,923 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $263,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 608 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META opened at $353.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $117.74 and a one year high of $361.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.74 and its 200-day moving average is $310.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

