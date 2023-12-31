Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $90.18 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

