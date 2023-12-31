Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $19.80 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $353.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.74 and a 1 year high of $361.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.85. The firm has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

