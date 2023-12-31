Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in HP by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 151,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in HP by 811.2% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 99,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 88,596 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in HP by 174.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 65,862 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in HP by 11.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,680,680 shares of company stock worth $43,357,359. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.09 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

