Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,518 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.