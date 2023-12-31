Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of DGX opened at $137.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $157.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

