Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $47.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

