Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 96 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

