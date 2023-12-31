Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 360 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $231.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.94. The stock has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

