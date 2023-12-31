Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $260.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.31. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.