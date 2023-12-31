Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WMB opened at $34.83 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.