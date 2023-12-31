Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,044,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after acquiring an additional 144,465 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 726,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 72,142 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,976,000.

JPIE stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

