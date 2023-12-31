Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 512 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 341,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 111,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

