Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 147 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $402,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $706.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $720.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $655.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

