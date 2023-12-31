Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.41 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

