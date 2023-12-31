Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,428 shares of company stock worth $275,244 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.06.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $164.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $235.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.17.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

