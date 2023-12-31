Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $582.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $585.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.