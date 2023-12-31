Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $243.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

