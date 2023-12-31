Lake Street Financial LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

