Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,136,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,528,000 after purchasing an additional 122,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,718 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 552,163 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 756,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

