Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.6% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of APD opened at $273.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

